Dream Elements - Time and Dates
Shànna Curry Dream Journey
30 views • 10/15/2023

Time and Dates present themselves in dreams to give you a forecast or highlight an event or show you a message using time as an element.

To learn the magic of dreams in a methodical order visit https://shannacurry.com/dreams/

These videos are available for everyone because of you. Thank you to all those who contribute at https://shannacurry.com/

Email: [email protected]

Dreamscapes Tutorials: Learn how to identify why something appeared in your dream. Learn in your own space and time, your dream language with a video, activities and a practical.

https://shannacurry.com/dreamscape-tutorials/

Dream Journey Bookings: These are for anything about dreams and dream-like experiences. Would you like to learn your dream language one-on-one or go over a reoccurring dream and explore how to transform the message of the dream into personal growth? Book here https://shannacurry.com/dreamjourney/  

Blog: https://shannacurry.com/blog/  

In Lak’ech

