BGMCTV P117 Parash 14 Va'eira “I Appeared” Sh’mot (Exodus) 6:2-9:35





A detailed study of Sh’mot/Exodus 8 -





The plague of frogs threatened, Exo_8:1, Exo_8:2. The extent of this plague, Exo_8:3, Exo_8:4. Aaron commanded to stretch out his hand, with the rod, over the river and waters of Egypt, in consequence of which the frogs came, Exo_8:5, Exo_8:6. The magicians imitate this miracle, Exo_8:7. Pharaoh entreats Moshe to remove the frogs, and promises to let the people go, Exo_8:8. Moses promises that they shall be removed from every part of Egypt, the river excepted, Exo_8:9-11. Moses prays to God, and the frogs die throughout the land of Egypt, Exo_8:12-14. Pharaoh, finding himself respited, hardens his heart, Exo_8:15. The plague of lice on man and beast, Exo_8:16, Exo_8:17. The magicians attempt to imitate this miracle, but in vain, Exo_8:18. They confess it to be the finger of God, and yet Pharaoh continues obstinate, Exo_8:19. Moses is sent again to him to command him to let the people go, and in case of disobedience he is threatened with swarms of flies, Exo_8:20, Exo_8:21. A promise made that the land of Goshen, where the Israelites dwelt, should be exempted front this plague, Exo_8:22, Exo_8:23. The flies are sent, Exo_8:24. Pharaoh sends for Moses and Aaron, and offers to permit them to sacrifice in the land, Exo_8:25. They refuse, and desire to go three days’ journey into the wilderness, Exo_8:26, Exo_8:27. Pharaoh consents to let them go a little way, provided they would entreat the Lord to remove the flies, Exo_8:28. Moshe consents, prays to God, and the flies are removed, Exo_8:29-31. After which Pharaoh yet hardened his heart, and refused to let the people go, Exo_8:32.





