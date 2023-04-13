Demand Organic Blood for transfusions

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
3 minute speech at local county hospital. Also my first public forum speech.
There is a clear split in Human genetics at this point in history. We must maintain our God given genetics that our Grandfathers and Grandmothers fought so hard to pass on to us. Speak up and ask for Organic Human blood at your local hospital. Be nice and polite. Start a local program if you can.