Remember the BAT VIRUS narrative? Back in 2020? Dr. Bryan Ardis

Nino Rodriquez and Dr. Bryan Ardis discuss 2020 Bat Virus c19 origin narrative.
Remember the 2020 media flood saying 'BAT VIRUS'??? And then came the Bing Liu murder that the media supressed...because his medical research paper was about to be released and TPTB did not want the narrative to switch to ven0m.
Full Presentation: BREAKING! Exposing The Vaccine Agenda. Cancer & Covid Cure REVEALED In This Podcast!? Ninos Corner. https://rumble.com/v5cvoyd-breaking-exposing-the-vaccine-agenda.-cancer-and-covid-cure-revealed-in-thi.html