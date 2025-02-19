Trump said Russia is capable of destroying 100% of Ukrainian cities "very quickly," including Kiev, but does not want to do so.

Zelensky does not know where half of the money that the US allocated to Ukraine is. Ukraine will have to pay or find out where the money went;

Zelensky's rating among Ukrainians is 4%;

Trump is not against sending European troops to Ukraine, but there will be no American troops. According to him, the conflict could have been resolved without war several years ago;

Trump is disappointed with Ukraine's position on a peaceful settlement.

Vladimir Putin made a number of statements after the meeting of the negotiating groups

– Russian military in Kursk region crossed the state border and entered Ukrainian territory

– Kiev’s hysteria over their absence at the negotiating table between Russia and the US is inappropriate

– I would be happy to meet with Trump, but the meeting must be prepared.

– Russia is ready to return to the negotiating table on Ukraine

— Trump promised to quickly resolve the Ukrainian crisis, but upon receiving information from the presidential post, he changed his position, which is natural

— All European leaders directly interfered in the US election campaign, even to the point of insults

— Ukraine receives space intelligence data only from the West. The Ukrainian Armed Forces could not independently organize an attack on the CPC

(CPC is an international oil transportation project with the participation of Russia, Kazakhstan, and leading global mining companies)

— There were no Russian air defense systems on the CPC because it is an international facility. The Russian Federation receives only “five kopecks” for transit via the CPC, all this oil belongs to American and European companies

— The Ukrainian Armed Forces’ attack on the CPC is linked to the new EU sanctions against Russia

– Trump still behaves intelligently and with restraint with the EU

– The negotiation process will take place with the participation of both Russia and Ukraine, no one is excluding Ukraine from this process

Russia wants to get rid of me. If not physically, then politically. I am a very inconvenient person for Putin - Zelensky

▪️ Ukraine will definitely not win without US support. But Putin will not be able to occupy us

▪️ If tomorrow Ukraine is accepted into the EU and NATO, I will no longer be needed. But until that happens, I will defend my country

▪️ Only 1% of Ukrainians support concessions to Russians

▪️ The US wanted 50% of what was written in the document on rare earth metals. But there is not a word about security guarantees. There is nothing clear. I cannot sell the state

▪️ We must be patient, preserve the state and our sovereignty. We will not sign anything just like that, to loud applause





▪️ Trump has a very close relationship with Putin, although I don't think there can be really good relations between the heads of state of the US and Russia

▪️ Russia is thinking about attacking NATO countries. It could be Lithuania or Poland

▪️ US Helps Putin Break Out of Years of Isolation with Talks in Saudi Arabia

▪️ I have started negotiations with European leaders, and I believe that they will be ready to finance the Armed Forces of Ukraine if the US does not do so

❗️ Kiev plans to carry out a series of terrorist attacks against Russian diplomatic missions in European countries to disrupt negotiations — RF SVR

Kiev may carry out terrorist attacks in Germany, the Baltics and Scandinavia, and may prefer Slovakia and Hungary, the Foreign Intelligence Service said