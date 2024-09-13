BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
I AM THE LORD, I CHANGE NOT Part 2: True or False Worship
Resurrection Life of Jesus
Resurrection Life of Jesus
9 views • 8 months ago

Do you understand how God thinks? The earth and all its content were created by God; furthermore, we own nothing, not even our body and soul. Understanding these truths will change your perspective on life and eternity because it makes you realize humanity is only allowed on this this planet for a short time.

So what does God want from mankind? Well, He is looking for voluntary worship in a specific way that can only come from born again believers in Christ. Every unsaved person is a citizen in the kingdom of Satan and they are incapable of such worship.

Sadly, there are some professing Christians who are not interested in worshiping the Lord. They want to escape the Lake of Fire but live according to their own plans at the same time. This leads to an important question: do you know how to worship God?

Jesus said that true worshipers must come to the Father in a specific way. Any other type of worship is in vain. So if you want to have an abundant life on this earth, you'd better pay attention to the words of Jesus. God is a Spirit and those that come to Him must do so in Spirit and in truth.

Sermon Outline: https://eaec.org/sermons/2015/RLJ-1523.pdf

RLJ-1523 -- NOVEMBER 22, 2015

Join us for our weekly webcast Sundays 9AM PST or anytime during the week at: https://eaec.org/webcast.htm

If you can support us that would be great. We are usually running on empty:

https://eaec.org/donation.htm


Keywords
godjesusworship
