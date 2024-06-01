Podcast #2 - Jason Christoff and Human Origins

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
History of our ancient past from Mark Passio - www.bitchute.com/video/EOR4f6YBaef8/
COVID shots not legally vaccines - www.bitchute.com/video/AuvhMTMoby41/
Willing Witness (Global Witness) Derek Broes - www.youtube.com/c/GlobalWitness1260
Lost Book of Enki - https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=8RJQzC-h1Ak&list
The Emerald Tablets - https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=U42h6ZPT8J4
Michael Tellinger - ancient golds mines of South Africa
Zecharia Sitchin - www.bitchute.com/video/3hyxgI0J5Qjy/
Protocols of The Learned Elders of Zion - theamericanproject.weebly.com/uploads/2/…f_zion.pdf
Outwitting the Devil by Napoleon Hill - https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=BZGnJImTlfw&pp
Sumerian tablets translated - etcsl.orinst.ox.ac.uk/cgi-bin/etcsl.…ggjigraNsyaPXY
Todd Cave FB - https://www.facebook.com/todd.cave.790
Todd Cave IG - @adriano_246, @theconsciousman7
Todd Cave Twitter/X - @adriano_246
Merch - https://www.amazon.com/s?rh=n%3A7141123011%2Cp_4%3ATodd+%26+Me&ref=bl_sl_s_ap_web_7141123011
Jason Christoff - www.jchristoff.com