Dismantling American Power

The bad actors of the world hit the lottery when [Bidan] was [s]elected.
* This puppet regime’s actions cannot be explained away as error, failure or incompetence.
* Their actions can be explained as malevolent, successful plots.
* They were installed to expedite Operation Take Down America.
The full segment including interview with Dr. Sebastian Gorka is linked below.
Newsmax | Rob Schmitt Tonight (16 October 2023)