BREAKING: GET YOUR MONEY OUT OF THE BANKS! - Debanking Becomes The Norm!

Josh Sigurdson reports on the latest move to debank anyone that doesn't follow the line of the state as National Australia Bank adds "mean speech" to their debanking criteria.

As Dr. Mercola, Nigel Farage, Kanye and millions of others worldwide are debanked for things they've said or believe, the question really is at this point, "how long until it happens to you?"

This litmus for global financial enslavement under social credits and carbon credits with CBDCs is picking up steam at a rapid rate. Now that FedNow is live and has its own criteria that says payments can be frozen or rejected if the person sending them is socially unacceptable, it's only a matter of time before no truth tellers can transact unless they use privacy coins or gold and silver.

This Orwellian umbrella is real and the shadow from it is reaching our shores quickly.





What will you do to withdraw from this tyranny?





Stay tuned for more from WAM!





World Alternative Media

2023