Cannabis Environmental, Social & Governance (ESG) Investor Deck Review

ESG Excellence for Companies in the Global Cannabis & Hemp Industry.
The three integrated “go-to-market” verticals — Technology, Advisory & Convening — designed to help companies deliver to their Strategic, Financial and Operational goals through the successful build-out and implementation of an Environmental, Social & Governance [ESG] framework.
In turn, this will provide the ‘script’ from which a Company’s Sustainability and Brand narrative can be drawn.
7 Tips to a Successful Investment Deck:
1) Identify Business Plan's Goal(s)
2) Know the Investor Audience
3) Understand the Market
4) List Needs & Roadblocks
5) Know What Sets the Business Apart
6) Introduce Team & Product/ Service
7) Create a Summary w/ Call to Action
Guest:
David Cunic, CEO at U.C.S. Advisors and Investor Relations
https://www.linkedin.com/in/david-cunic/