On the night of August 23, Russian ballistic missiles and kamikaze drones rained down on a classified military training ground 20 km from the settlement of 'Alekseevka' (Sumy region). In addition, local residents also informed the Russian military that French Army officers and commanders of Ukrainian nationalist units had settled in the building of 'Sumy University' in the southwestern part of the city of 'Sumy'............................................................................................................................... ******************************************************
