Cats are simply the funniest and most hilarious pets, they make us laugh all the time! Just look how all these cats & kittens play, fail, get along with dogs and other animals, get scared, make funny sounds, get angry,... So ridiculous, funny and cute! What is your favourite clip? :) Hope you like our compilation and try to stay serious ,please share it and SUBSCRIBE! Watch also our other videos!





The content in this compilation is licensed and used with authorization of the rights holder. If you have any questions about compilation or clip licensing, please contact us: [email protected]





WANT TO SEE YOUR PET IN OUR COMPILATIONS?

Send your clips or links to: [email protected]





For more funny videos & pictures visit and like our Facebook page:

https://www.facebook.com/tigerstudiosfun





MUSIC USED:

"Beachfront Celebration" Kevin MacLeod (incompetech.com)

Licensed under Creative Commons: By Attribution 3.0 License

http://creativecommons.org/licenses/by/3.0/





Look Busy Kevin MacLeod (incompetech.com)

Licensed under Creative Commons: By Attribution 3.0 License

http://creativecommons.org/licenses/by/3.0





Hyperfun Kevin MacLeod (incompetech.com)

Licensed under Creative Commons: By Attribution 3.0 License

http://creativecommons.org/licenses/by/3.0/ fails



