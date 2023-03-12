Ukrainian officer beats up a conscript soldier

The commander of the 2nd platoon of the guard company 190 of the training center of the Zhytomyr region, Lieutenant Viktor Vitusevich, beats up a conscript soldier because he did not have time to warn Vitusevich that a colonel was coming.

He beats up with impunity, because it is impossible to answer to a soldier – he will have a criminal sentence for this.

When the video went on the Internet, Viktor Vitusevich immediately began to lie that the soldier allegedly consumed alcohol.