Ukrainian officer beats up a conscript soldier

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
The commander of the 2nd platoon of the guard company 190 of the training center of the Zhytomyr region, Lieutenant Viktor Vitusevich, beats up a conscript soldier because he did not have time to warn Vitusevich that a colonel was coming.
He beats up with impunity, because it is impossible to answer to a soldier – he will have a criminal sentence for this.
When the video went on the Internet, Viktor Vitusevich immediately began to lie that the soldier allegedly consumed alcohol.