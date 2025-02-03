US-China Trade Relations and Economic Impact

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
"Why exchange bombs when we can exchange goods?" Lets discuss the complex world of US-China trade relations and its economic impact. Cutting off trade could lead to soaring costs and supply chain chaos, affecting industries and consumers on both sides. China's global trade influence, from Africa to Latin America, means such a move could backfire
