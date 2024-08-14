Dr. Henry Ealy shares something very strange

eBook #5 - Revive and Thrive: Natural and Holistic Approaches to Reverse the COVID-19 Bioweapon: https://healingseries.com/revive/?uid=132&oid=13&affid=19



Dr. Henry Ealy also shares something very strange. He says:





“... if you're in war, do they only manufacture one gun? Do they only manufacture one bomb? No. There's total catalogs of different types of weapons that they can use…This is how a military mind thinks.





Why would they think any differently for bioweapons? You start to learn that there are many different bioweapons and some of those bioweapons we call normal.





Bioweapons, like, I don't know, glyphosate, bioweapons, like, I don't know, genetically modified foods, bioweapons, like I don't know, Teflon pots.





You see, they're on the 3rd generation of this and they're marketing. I can tell you what it's going to be right now….





You ready for this?





Their marketing is going to be designer babies. We [the global elites] can help you pick the eye color, and attributes of your baby.”





, we’ve got to start thinking…





Why would they have a depopulation agenda and still “help you” to design your baby?





Why do they want to gain control over procreation?





It’s clear that they’re going to stop until they’ve gotten whatever it is that they want…





And while they’re at it, they’re going to hurt MILLIONS and try to mask it as something normal.