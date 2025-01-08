BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
What Do You Mean By Universes? Does the Physical Universe Include Earth, the Hells and 1st to 35th Spheres? Personal Responsibility, Desire and Awareness, Soulmate Issue and Choice of Ignorance
Divine Truth - The Narrow Way
Divine Truth - The Narrow Way
31 views • 6 months ago

FULL ORIGINAL:

https://youtu.be/XOTHn7TxL-s

20161112-1400 Human Transformation Principles Q&A


Cut:

01m26s - 10m24s


DIVINE TRUTH WEBSITE:

divinetruth.com

mary.divinetruth.com

godsway.net

event.divinetruth.com

donate.divinetruth.com

*************************



“YOU CAN’T DESIRE THINGS YOU ARE UNAWARE OF.”

@ 05m48s


“SELF-RESPONSIBILITY IS ALL ABOUT DESIRING AWARENESS.”

@ 07m12s


“GOD’S MEASURING YOUR “WANT TO KNOW”, NOT WHETHER YOU KNOW.”

@ 08m12s


“HUMAN TRANSFORMATION DEPENDS UPON DESIRE AND AWARENESS, SELF-AWARENESS.”

@ 09m15s


Keywords
wisdomsimplesoul foodsoul conditiontrue spiritualitynew new agesoul healingreincarnated jesussoul searchsoul developmentfeel everythingi want to heal my soulsoul transformation with goddriven by truth not fearprecious child of godgods universal lawssoul awakeningi want to know everythingphysical universesoul universechildlike againdark matter seen by spiritual eyepersonal responsibility and desiresoulmate issueschoice of ignorance
