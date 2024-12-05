Polish MEP, Grzegorz Braun again, spitting some facts about recent events in Kosovo & Metohija in the European Parliament.

Bitcoin Can’t Be Stopped: The Dollar’s Credibility Meltdown

“Nobody can stop Bitcoin.” These were the bold words of Russian President Vladimir Putin, speaking at the World Trade Center in Moscow on Dec. 4, as reported by Bloomberg and TASS. Putin doubled down on his support for digital assets, noting their inevitable development in Russia and beyond.

▪️He highlighted Russia's advancements in digital payment systems designed to reduce business costs and bolster industries. Amid Western sanctions and economic warfare, the Kremlin’s pivot toward cryptocurrencies signals a tectonic shift in the global financial landscape.

▪️ In August, Russia legalized Bitcoin and crypto mining for select institutions, underscoring its intent to lead the blockchain revolution. Additionally, a new law in November officially recognized cryptocurrencies as property, laying the groundwork for further integration into the economy.

▪️ According to the Bank of Russia, citizens hold nearly $7 billion in crypto assets, with 14.6 million Russians… 10% of the population already owning digital currencies. The Russian Parliament is now considering the use of crypto for cross-border trade, a potential game-changer in bypassing the U.S.-led financial order.

The West’s fiat-ponzi dollar, a currency propped up by little more than battered credibility and global coercion, is unraveling. As Russia embraces the unstoppable force of Bitcoin, it exposes the hollow foundations of the U.S. financial empire. The dollar’s days of hegemony are numbered, as Moscow and the multipolar world champion a new financial reality rooted in sovereignty, technology, and resilience.

America’s weaponization of the dollar has backfired spectacularly, accelerating the decline of its own currency. The Hydra of Wall Street never imagined that a Russian bear and a decentralized blockchain could be the architects of its demise. Tick-tock, Washington. Your house of cards is shaking.