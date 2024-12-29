BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
RT News - December 29 2024 6AM GMT
thedeadgene
thedeadgene
50 views • 6 months ago

Dec 29, 2024

rt.com


Breaking news. At least 120 people are dead and the number is rising, as a plane erupts in a ball of fire after its landing gear fails to deploy in an emergency landing in South Korea. Vladimir Putin calls his Azerbaijani and Kazakh counterparts and expresses his condolences over a tragic plane crash. Moscow says the incident was triggered by Ukrainian drones. The human toll mounts in Gaza, as Israeli forces take aim, local medics report 48 Palestinians have been killed in relentless attacks over the last day. the Israeli defence minister admits to ordering the assassination of the the Hamas chief in Tehran while pledging to quote 'cut off the hand' of anyone who attacks the Jewish state.



RT not affiliated with, related to, or connected in any way with thedeadgene.


This video was made with linuxmint.

Make the switch dump Microsoft Windows and get linuxmint at: https://www.linuxmint.com/

