Jonathan Weissman on Technocracy and Statism

On Saturday 24 June 2023, I delivered a presentation entitled, "Technocracy and Statism." A fully referenced copy of my presentation slides is available at my website https://www.alltherisks.com, alongside interviews, podcasts, speeches, detailed reports, articles, other conference presentations, posters and more.
Introduction
00:00 Start
00:20 Introduction
01:25 Important Context
Part 1) Digital authoritarianism is an emerging reality
02:01 Digital Authoritarianism
02:44 Case Study: Chinese Social Credit
04:41 World Economic Forum on Digital Identity
05:52 ID2020 Alliance
07:23 UN on Digital Integrity
Part 2) CBDC may offer absolute control over finances
08:00 Central Bank in Absolute Control
08:58 Case Studies: COVID Wrongthink
09:55 The Threat of CBDC
10:51 A New Social Contract?
15:11 Work in Progress: Global CBDC Platform
Part 3) Confessing Christ is our primary duty
15:52 Is Caesar or Jesus Lord?
16:16 To Bow or Not to Bow? The Cost of Confession
17:07 The First Two Commandments
18:09 Obligation to the State and Duty to God
19:32 Biblical Timeline of Defiance for God
Part 4) Prophetic parallels exist with 1st century Israel
33:15 Paul’s Sorrow over Israel: Zeal Without Knowledge!
36:05 Email from Church Safeguarding Lead
39:32 1st century Israel and the Church Today
Outro
45:59 Conclusion
47:58 Thank You for Listening