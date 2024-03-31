© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
On March 31, 2024, it became known that the Russian army destroyed the 8th in a row American Abrams tank. As it turned out on March 30, in the Avdiivka direction of the front, near the village of Solovyovo not far from Berdychi, the Russian armed forces discovered and destroyed another American tank with the help of a Lancet-3 kamikaze drone. The video shows that the American tank hid in dense thickets in the hope that it would not be discovered. However, this disguise did not help the American tank...................
Mirrored - BORZZIKMAN
