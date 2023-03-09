Twitter Files On Deck Today in the Weaponization Committee Hearing: Political Bravery

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
This channel has partnered with the Brighteon Store and receives a small commission from all sales generated from an affiliate link.
Click the shop now button below to help out this channel.
Today in @Weaponization Committee Hearing on the Twitter Files… Journalist Matt Taibbi on Thursday released another “Twitter Files” before his testimony before the House Select Subcommittee on the Weaponization of the Federal Government.
Matt Taibbi and Michael Shellenberger appeared before Congress on Thursday.
Matt Gaetz: The nexus to authoritarianism is the desire to control the nature of truth itself. That is the true goal of the Censorship Industrial Complex. #TwitterFiles @Weaponization
New TwitterFiles Drop:
TWITTER FILES:
Statement to Congress
THE CENSORSHIP-INDUSTRIAL COMPLEX
https://twitter.com/mtaibbi/status/1633830002742657027?s=20
Video source:
https://twitter.com/i/status/1633891736224247808