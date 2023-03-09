BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
Twitter Files On Deck Today in the Weaponization Committee Hearing: Political Bravery
GalacticStorm
GalacticStorm
2282 followers
3
0 view • 03/09/2023

Today in ⁦@Weaponization Committee Hearing on the Twitter Files… Journalist Matt Taibbi on Thursday released another “Twitter Files” before his testimony before the House Select Subcommittee on the Weaponization of the Federal Government.

Matt Taibbi and Michael Shellenberger appeared before Congress on Thursday.

Matt Gaetz:  The nexus to authoritarianism is the desire to control the nature of truth itself. That is the true goal of the Censorship Industrial Complex. #TwitterFiles @Weaponization

New TwitterFiles Drop:

TWITTER FILES: Statement to Congress THE CENSORSHIP-INDUSTRIAL COMPLEX 

https://twitter.com/mtaibbi/status/1633830002742657027?s=20 

Video source: 

https://twitter.com/i/status/1633891736224247808 





Keywords
matt gaetzdeclasweaponizationtwitter filesdrop 7committee hearingmatt taibi
