Quo Vadis





Apr 10, 2023





In the following video we share Our Lady's Message to Pedro Regis for April 8, 2023.





Dear children, you cannot arrive at victory without passing through the cross.

Do not be afraid.

My Jesus loves you and waits for you with Open Arms.

Give Me your hands and I will conduct you to Him who is your Way, Truth and Life.

The Resurrection of My Jesus gives you the certainty that by following in His Footsteps ye will be victorious.

Death will not vanquish those who are faithful.

Your names are already inscribed in Heaven.

Be ye docile to My Call.

Do not allow the things of the world to contaminate you and move away from the path of salvation pointed out by My Jesus and taught by the true Magisterium of His Church.

The day will come when the enemies of God will deny the Resurrection and many will be contaminated by the mire of false doctrines.

Do not forget ye: The truth of the Gospel is non-negotiable.

Whatever happens, stay with Jesus and the teachings of the true Magisterium of His Church.

Onward without fear!

This is the message that I transmit to you today in the name of the Most Holy Trinity.

Thank you for having allowed Me to reunite you here once more.

I bless you, in the name of the Father, of the Son and the Holy Spirit.

Amen.

Stay in peace.





The following message comes from Holy Saturday, 2022:

Dear children, My Jesus is the Light that ye must seek so that ye do not live in darkness.

He has defeated death to give you life in abundance.

Be watchful.

The false prophets will act and dominate by lies, but ye can overcome them by letting yourselves be conducted by the One who is the Absolute Truth of the Father.

You are heading towards a painful future.

You will be persecuted because of your faith, but do not retreat ye.

My Jesus has promised to be with you all the days. Courage!

I am your Mother and I have come from Heaven to take you to Heaven.

Be men and women defenders of the truth.

If the world rejects you because you belong to Jesus, ye are on the right path.

Do not seek the glories of this world.

You belong to the Lord and Heaven must be your goal.

Onward without fear!

This is the message that I transmit to you today in the name of the Most Holy Trinity.

Thank you for having allowed Me to reunite you here once more.

I bless you, in the name of the Father, of the Son and the Holy Spirit.

Amen.

Stay in peace.





Mirrored from https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=ZXlmJbWY7_U