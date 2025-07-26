COVID vaccine humans’ DNA changed to lose souls & be demon-possessed by spirits now becoming violent

*** Intelligence news update from the Human Homo-Sapiens Race Survival Resistance (HRSR) headquarters and Republic Rebel Alliance battlefront (July 2025). COVID Coronavirus "mark of the beast" biochemical weapon vaccine humans are now becoming violent, because their genes are being changed by the vaccine's Borg zombie "AI black goo" nanites, so they are slowly losing their DNA souls, and thereby, their minds & bodies are getting demon-possessed by raphaim dead disembodied demon spirits of the nephilim, who the millions of fake Christians are releasing from the abyss by redefining Bible verses, to repeat the Noah's days DNA corruption. The recent appearance of COVID “mark of the beast” vaccinated “butsukari” demon-possessed soul-lost zombie people are increasing, and these demons inside these zombies’ bodies are attacking & ramming weaker women & smaller children while walking into the crowds and injuring many people. This is not to be tolerated, because women & children are weaker & more vulnerable, and they need to be protected & loved & cherished & taken extra care of, instead of having these raphaim dead disembodied demon spirits of the nephilim reptilians, who hate humans, going around in COVID vaccinated zombies’ bodies to attack the children & women, in order to feed their human soul energy of pain & terror & sorrow & despair & anger & hatred & prejudice & frustration & injury to their fallen angel parasite bosses so that they can survive because the fallen angels are cut off from God’s life source energy. Kick Satan Lucifer and his fallen angels off our planet, and keep their zombies away from our human specie women & children. Warn all your church donators with Jesus’ self-sacrificial love, so that all your church donators who received the vaccine and who are relatives of the vaccinated or who have church friends that were vaccinated will form a mob riot to try to have you arrested for “hate speech,” and your millions of church member witch assassins will plot how to crucify you and slaughter your genetic descendant idols. Do it now and do not wait until tomorrow, unless you have taken an oath to Satan Lucifer to kill as many humans as possible, and assist in giving them the “mark of the beast” vaccine. Preach this in your next Sunday church service sermon, so that your 99% religious filth church donators will leave your church in disgust & anger & sheer terror, so that God’s house will be cleansed of their religious filth. Do it now and do not wait until tomorrow, unless you are a crazy lunatic who has lost all common sense of the Holy Spirit. Jesus died on the cross to atone for your sins, and he rose again, and he is seated on his throne in heaven reigning, so that whoever repents and receives him as Savior & Lord will receive forgiveness for sins and the gift of eternal life. Salvation is by free grace and faith in the atoning blood of Jesus, and not by wearing women's head coverings or abstaining from cross-dressing in men's pants or abstaining from extorting fake illegal tithe income tax. Repent and receive Jesus as Savior, and make straight the way of the Lord! End of transmission…





