Prepper Chicken Taco Bowl : Using canned and Shelf stable foods

If you love a good chicken taco bowl but hate the $10 price tag at Chipotle or Freebirds, I’ve got the perfect solution for you! Imagine making a delicious, hearty chicken taco bowl for just $1.64 per serving—using only pantry staples you already have at home. That's right, no need to thaw meat or spend extra time dicing veggies. In this video, I’ll show you how to create a quick and easy chicken taco bowl that’s not only budget-friendly but also way healthier and just as tasty as your favorite fast-casual spot.

This recipe is the ultimate game-changer for anyone who loves Tex-Mex but wants to save time and money. I’m walking you through every step, from cooking simple rice to combining canned diced tomatoes, corn, olives, and chicken—plus a few seasonings that pack a punch. You’ll have a flavorful, satisfying meal in minutes, and it’s perfect for meal prep or feeding a family. This is the kind of recipe you'll want to keep on hand for busy weeks, and with ingredients straight from your pantry, you can make it anytime without running to the store!

So why spend a fortune on takeout when you can make a delicious chicken taco bowl for a fraction of the cost? This easy recipe is proof that tasty, filling meals don’t have to break the bank. Plus, it’s packed with the kind of shelf-stable ingredients that make life easier—especially if you want to reduce your dependence on the refrigerator. Don’t miss out on this delicious, affordable meal—click to watch the full recipe and start saving time, money, and your taste buds today!

