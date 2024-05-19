Zionist False Doctrine Destroys the Faith of the Youth

Credits: Lavore Celeste Vincent from Tik Tok and Auzzie Pastor from You Tube. Special thanks to Tracey Morris and Rory Moore for their help.





It's a tragedy that Zionist false doctrines regarding Israel's role in the end times is presented as being Biblically correct, when it in fact is a distortion of the Scriptures and a deception to further Zionist land grab goals. This then turns the youth away from the God of the Bible and also the saving gospel message of Jesus Christ. It's time that the Watchmen and women take a stand. There needs to be a reformation within Christianity where we firmly expose these false doctrines and remember that our Lord Jesus Christ is God's promise fulfilled to both the Jews and Gentiles alike!