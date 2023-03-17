BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
Here’s the Benefits and Challenges of Using Cover Crops in Agriculture
Finding Genius Podcast
Finding Genius PodcastCheckmark Icon
187 followers
1 view • 03/17/2023

Want to improve your soil health and increase nutrients for your crops? 👇

In this video, Mitch Hunter, the Associate Director of Forever Green Initiative and Adjunct Assistant Professor at The University of Minnesota, talks about the benefits of cover crops:

According to Mitch, cover crops like cereal rye and clover can provide you with ORGANIC solutions if you're looking to protect your soil and build carbon. 🌾

Do you think cover crops are a good way to build nutrition in your soil? Drop a comment below!

To learn more about Mitch and his work, visit https://forevergreen.umn.edu/!

Episode also available on Apple Podcast: http://apple.co/30PvU9C

Keywords
soil healthcover cropsorganic solutions
