Here’s the Benefits and Challenges of Using Cover Crops in Agriculture

In this video, Mitch Hunter, the Associate Director of Forever Green Initiative and Adjunct Assistant Professor at The University of Minnesota, talks about the benefits of cover crops:
According to Mitch, cover crops like cereal rye and clover can provide you with ORGANIC solutions if you're looking to protect your soil and build carbon. 🌾
