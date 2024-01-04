Create New Account
Support Your Freedom to Speak:
Ben Sassehole's Stupid J6 Speech - Nebraska History 1/4/21
channel image
Real Free News
62 Subscribers
25 views
Published 2 months ago

Nebraska History. On January 4th 2021. The fake news bimbos reported that the All-Time Stupidest Senator from Nebraska, Ben Sassehole, commented about the J6 Velvet Rope Insurrection in Washington DC.

Stupid Ben Sassehole cared more about lecturing adults like they were little kids than condemning the fact that the election was...

Stupid Ben Sassehole was too stupid to realize, or just didn’t care, that the election was... and the J6 Velvet Rope Insurrection was a.... And that’s Nebraska History.

https://open.substack.com/pub/realfreenews/p/nebraska-history?r=1ekiak&utm_campaign=post&utm_medium=web

#bensasse #bensassehole #sassehole #nebraska #j6 #insurection #speech #cornhuskers #huskers #gobigred #gbr #yomama #yomammajokes #yocongressjokes #congressjokes #idiot #loser #phony #terrible #worstever #moron #cheap #trick #stupid #loser #fraud #jokes #joke

Keywords
stupidnebraskaidiots

FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world

Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.

Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.

Related videos

logo

Brighteon © 2024 All Rights Reserved. Privacy | Terms All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for content uploaded by contributing content providers.

Open a support ticket