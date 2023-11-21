Terral03.com Black Star Report for Tuesday, November 11, 2023

More info Substack: https://terral.substack.com/. Download a recent Black Star Report Newsletter and Mystery Report Newsletter by visiting https://www.terral03.com.

--

Dr. William Deagle: Chemtrails contain mycobacteria, viruses, Pseudomonas bacteria and human plasma

https://expose-news.com/2023/11/21/dr-william-deagle-chemtrails-contain/

--

Michael Oliver – Silver Price Is About to Explode To $50

https://kingworldnews.com/michael-oliver-silver-price-is-about-to-explode-to-50/

https://terral.substack.com/p/meet-justin-wolk-dans-replacement

--

China reaffirms support for new nations joining BRICS as Argentina signals rejection

https://www.reuters.com/world/china-reaffirms-support-new-nations-joining-brics-argentina-signals-rejection-2023-11-20/

--

Read the full reports by subscribing to the Black Star Report Newsletter for just $25 per year at https://www.terral03.com. Terral’s Substack: https://terral.substack.com/

--

Get Your Food! https://mypatriotsupply.com/?rfsn=6079775.af1982

--

Get Your Silver-Gold for SHTF:

Miles Franklin: http://www.milesfranklin.com/

https://terral.substack.com/p/meet-justin-wolk-dans-replacement

Justin Wolk: 952-213-8930. Email: [email protected].

Mention Terral Croft for discount

--

Bioweapon Threats:

Webinar Presentation: https://youtu.be/IoxFckpUq44

How to Mix, Use, and Store Your Nano Silver (Video): https://terral.substack.com/p/how-to-purchase-mix-use-and-store

Earth Clinic: https://www.earthclinic.com/remedies/borax.html

Wiki: https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Borax

Morgellons Disease: https://www.brighteon.com/f0038520-18a7-4fc8-b60a-bf68c81896e1

--

NASA Future Strategic Warfare 2025: https://stopthecrime.net/docs/nasa-thefutureof-war.pdf (Page 93)

--

None Dare Call It Conspiracy: https://www.resist.com/Onlinebooks/None_Dare_Call_It_Conspiracy.pdf

--

Dakota Report (Operations Section): http://www.citizeninvestigationteam.com/1/dakota_report_disinfo.pdf

--

Nano Silver: https://www.nanosilver.com.my/nano-tech-facts/what-is-nano-silver/

--

Effect of silver nanoparticles on Candida:

https://www.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/pmc/articles/PMC4678641/

--

Colloidal Silver vs. Nano Silver: https://elementasilver.com/blog/colloidal-silver-vs-nano-silver/

--

Subscribers can get enough Nano Silver concentrate to make 12 liters of Nano Silver Solution (10ppm) for $100 that includes shipping. Non-sub for $115.

Everyone subscribing, upgrading, and donating receives the eBook version of The Mystery Explained.





Mystery Report: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCMq6IynWMl2RPb57ErfkKvA





Brighteon Channel: https://www.brighteon.com/channels/terral03





More info at https://www.terral03.com





Contact Terral: [email protected]