Less Than 7 Years Left in Agenda 2030 - What's Next?!

With less than 7 years left to go in the Agenda 2030 declaration, what do we expect next? How do recent developments related to the Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs) connect to Bible prophecy? And what exactly is going on with recent meetings like the COP28 that are pushing for an end of fossil fuels worldwide? Let's investigate both historical and current developments through the lens of the 70 Weeks of Daniel, and I think you will be surprised what we discover together.

