Dr.SHIVA™ LIVE: Why @CNN protects Hunter Biden & @FoxNews protects Booby F'n Kennedy
In this discussion, Dr.SHIVA Ayyadurai, MIT PhD, the Inventor of Email, Scientist, Engineer and US Candidate for President shares the reason WHY the MEDIA giants CNN and FoxNEWS - two wings of the SWARM - protect Hunter Biden and Booby F'n Kennedy, Jr., respectively while dividing us - working people.
Volunteer or Donate at https://Shiva4President.com