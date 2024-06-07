POLY TRICKS

Democracy as practiced in Western Europe to-day, is the forerunner of Marxism A.H

During this phase of his progress the chief goal of the Jew was the victory of democracy, or rather the supreme hegemony of the parliamentary system, which embodied his concept of democracy

Marxism, whose final objection was, is, and will continue to be, the destruction of all non-Jewish national states. A H

KARL MARX: THE THEORY OF COMMUNISN CAN BE SUMMED UP IN ONE SINGLE SENTENCE, THE ABOLITION OF PRIVATE PROPERTY

The Jewish chronicle of London, said in 1919: There is much in fact of Bolshevism itself, in the fact that so many Jews are Bolsheviks, in the fact that the ideals of Bolshevism at many points are consonant with the finest ideals of Judaism.

Dictatorship naturally arises out of democracy, and the most aggravated form of tyranny and slavery out of the most extreme liberty. Plato

Misfeasance in public office occurs when a public official, public servant or public body knowingly and willingly acts in a manner with the realisation that their actions are likely to cause loss, harm or suffering to another

Terrorism: ~The threat or use of violence; a political objective; the desire to change the status quo; the intention to spread fear by committing spectacular public acts; the intentional targeting of civilians. (Section 43 is invalid all police are government agents therefore they are terrorists) Terrorism is government by intimidation

Loxism: The irrational hatred of white Europeans by jooish people.

A fascist is any one who opposes communism/judayism

Mussolini was the founder of Fascism and leader of Italy from 1922 to 1943

If someone is attacked by the Jews that's a sure sign of his virtue he who is not persecuted or is praised by the Jews is useless and dangerous. Joseph G

Antisemitism is a disease, you catch it from the Jews. E Steele

As a result of the early successes achieved, so many undesirable, unworthy, and especially timid individuals become members of the movement that are finally in the majority and overrule those who are filled with the fighting- spirit, use the movement to gain their own ends, dragging it down to their own petty level and do nothing to bring about the triumph of the original idea.

The fire of the first fervour dies out, the fighting spirit flags on and, as the bourgeois world is accustomed to remark (and in this case with some justice) the wine has become mixed with water, and then it is of course, impossible to achieve great things.

The French nation, which is becoming more and more polluted by negro blood, it represents a menace to the existence of the white race in Europe, because it is bound up with the Jewish campaign for world domination



Adolf Hitler

THE HISTORY OF A LIE:

To concentrate in their hands all the capital of the nations of the all lands; to secure possession of all the land, railroads, mines, houses, to be at the head of all organisations, to occupy the highest government posts, to paralyze commerce and industry everywhere, to seize the press, to direct legislation, public opinion and national movements--and all for the purpose of subjugating all nations on Earth to their power!'

With the press in our hands, we can turn wrong into right, dishonesty into honesty. We can shake all foundations and shake families. We can destroy faith in all that our enemies, until now, have believed. We can ruin credits and arouse passions. We can declare war; we can award fame or disgrace. We can uplift or ruin talent.

Henry T Ford

The star of David, the Jewish national emblem, is a six pointed star, formed by two triangles, one standing on its base, the other on its apex. Deprived of their base lines these triangles approximate the familiar Masonic emblem of the square and compass.



As the jew is the past master in the art of symbolism, it may not be without significance that the Bolshevik star has one point less than the star of David. For there is still one point to be fore filled in the world Program as outlined in the Protocols---and that is the enthronement of our leader. When he comes the world autocrat for whom the whole program is framed, the sixth point may be added.

The five points of the star now apparently assured are the Purse, the Peerage, the Press, Palestine and Proletarianism. The sixth point will be the prince of Israel.