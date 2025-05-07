Federal Laws vs. Provincial Enforcement in Alberta

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Criminal offences are governed by federal law—but how they’re handled in Alberta can differ from other provinces. This video explains the balance between Canada’s Criminal Code and Calgary’s unique court procedures, diversion programs, and local enforcement.
📖
Learn more: https://akramlaw.com/calgary-criminal-code/