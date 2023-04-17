BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
What happened to Mr. Miles Guo only made the NFSC's members stronger. It also increased their determination to take down the CCP
Chinese taking down EVIL CCP
Chinese taking down EVIL CCP
2 views • 04/17/2023

https://gettr.com/post/p2ej7qub2db

04/09/2023【 #FellowFightersVisitTheBaseofNFSC】The NFSC fellow fighters said it was their honor to be able to come to the base of the NFSC. And they saw every object there was an antique of the highest caliber. They said what happened to Mr. Miles Guo only made the NFSC's members stronger. It also increased their determination to take down the CCP. The fighters miss Miles Guo very much and hope he will return safely.

#FreeMilesGuo #FreeYvetteWang


04/09/2023【 #战友们参观新中国联邦基地】新中国联邦的战友们说，很荣幸能够来到战友们的基地，他们看到基地里的每一件物品都是顶级的古董。他们说，发生在郭文贵先生身上的事只会让新中国联邦变得更强大，并且增加了推翻中共的决心。战士们非常想念郭文贵先生，希望他能平安归来。

#释放郭文贵 #释放王雁平



