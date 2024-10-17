Morning Manna - Oct 17, 2024 - Matthew 24:43-51 - Be Ye Also Ready

When meteorologist Ryan Hall Y'all went on the air for Old Uncle Milton I seen the very outer bands of the storm entering Florida. Thinking of Vero Beach and my sister in Sarasota. Well right away tornado signature started in. With one to two hours there was ten and twelve tornadoes at any one time. 12. Constant, then I heard them speaking of tonadic vortices around Vero Beach. Well I sprang into action. Went here to Faith and Values and blew the trumpet. I hope it did someone some good. I just want to be used of The Lord in any capacity. It makes you feel good. Worthy to be tied into His team. Thank you Lord that I am willing, keep my Spirit, our Spirits strong. Lead us not into temptation but deliver us from the evil one. Let our daily bread come from your Word as your living Word brings life abundantly thus it includes all the daily things we need to aspire, to continue the fight as your Soldiers. Under The Command of Love we will stand. For you are Holy and a wonderful Father. Thank you for your teacher that has marked us plainly in the Spiritual realm showing us bright for that awesome day soon to come For your Kingdom is forever and ever, Amen.