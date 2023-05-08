BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
CHLORINE DIOXIDE. Censored Conference - Act 2: Tom Renz, Andreas KALCKER
EnergyMe333
EnergyMe333
2465 views • 05/08/2023

All About Chlorine Dioxide Therapy (CDS / CLO2 / MMS / CD / Jim Humble) www.EnergyMe333.com/articles/healthChlorineDioxide.html

"What if I told you that people had been needlessly suffering and dying from diseases like cancer, AIDS, lyme disease and a virtually endless list of viral and bacterial infections. What if I told you that a remedy exists and that remedy has been silenced, falsely discredited and hidden from the world? What if I told you that there was undeniable evidence as well as countless testimonies of its safe use and powerful effectiveness? Would you be willing to learn the truth?" ~ The Universal Antidote - Documentary (2021) at https://odysee.com/@OzFlor:7/170822f:3

MIRRORED FROM: The Censored Conference - Act 2: Tom Renz, Andreas Kalcker, https://www.bitchute.com/video/ZZ6Abx78oYhv/

Most effective against ANY virus, bacteria, parasite, toxin: Chlorine Dioxide, Hydrogen Peroxide, Ivermectin, C-60.

"Chlorine Dioxide (CDS / CLO2) is a natural antibacterial / antiviral / antimicrobial with no known significant side-effects. CLO2 has a proven track record of safety. Did you know CLO2 is a natural substance and is used in drinking water purification systems and blood donor purification worldwide? It is already naturally produced in your own immune system?" ~ www.EnergyMe333.com

"At the moment we can find 1326 scientific studies on chlorine dioxide in pubMed, where most of them focus on the safety of toxicity in consumption.... What is ClO2, Chlorine Dioxide? Chlorine dioxide is just the gas from the reaction of sodium chlorite (NaClO2) activated with an acid, which is very soluble in water and evaporates at 11 ° C " ~ https://andreaskalcker.com/en/


MORE Andreas Kalcker Resources ~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~

Andreas Kalcker is at https://andreaskalcker.com/en/

Andreas Kalcker on Odysee: https://odysee.com/@Kalcker:7?view=home

What is CDS? https://AndreasKalcker.com/en/cds-clo2/what-is-cds.html

Kerri Rivera Vaxxdemic Chlorine Dioxide Virus - Immune Support Handbook Ebook Download (PDF),   www.EnergyMe333.com/articles/kerriRiveraCovid19RescueMe2020.pdf

Jim Humble, Save Your Life With Chlorine Dioxide Ebook Download (PDF), www.EnergyMe333.com/articles/HumbleMMSEnglish.pdf

The Universal Antidote - Documentary (2021),  https://odysee.com/@OzFlor:7/170822f:3

What is Chlorine Dioxide? www.EnergyMe333.com/articles/healthChlorineDioxide.html

Forbidden Health

https://odysee.com/@inVtro:4/Forbidden-Health-ANDREAS-KALCKER-:e

Biophysicist Andreas Kalcker: Chlorine Dioxide for Guayaquil

https://odysee.com/@CovidDoctors:0/world-cure:7

Kerri Cassidy Interviews Andreas Kalcker

https://www.bitchute.com/video/zn0v9kmyI5uY

Interview RTV Österreich Interview with Andreas Kalcker - April 2023

Auf Deutsch https://www.dailymotion.com/video/x8ki0s3

Andreas Kalker & Dr. Pedro Chavez, CLO2 Solutions destroy the spike protein.

https://www.brighteon.com/cbf34a06-14cf-4fc7-a31f-39f1d7bdb3c3  

healthchlorine dioxidevirusclo2anti-parasiticanti-viralcovidandreas kalckerforbidden healthanti-bacterial
