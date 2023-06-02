The Visitation - Living Divine Mercy TV Show (EWTN) Ep.90 with Fr. Chris Alar

Fr. Chris Alar, Living Divine Mercy TV Show (EWTN)





June 1, 2023





The Blessed Virgin Mary’s visit to her cousin Elizabeth was a work of mercy and so much more! Fr. Chris Alar, MIC discusses the many facets of this event and what it means for our faith. Then learn about the Gratia Plena Ministry and how they are helping teen girls to overcome the lies told them by the secular world.





Watch Fr. Chris Alar and the Marian Fathers and Brothers from the National Shrine of Divine Mercy on our new show Living Divine Mercy airing every Wednesday at 6:30pm EST on EWTN. Through teaching segments, Bible and St. Faustina Diary excerpts, as well as real-life examples of people who are living Divine Mercy in their lives, you will learn why Jesus said Divine Mercy is mankind's last hope of salvation! Episode 90: The Visitation





Support our ministries: https://forms.thedivinemercy.org/donation/?source=EWTN





NEW Digital Streaming Site: https://divinemercyplus.org/?source=YT





Mirrored from https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Vn3Z3T_kmVU