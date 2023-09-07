Why has our health care system failed us? Dr. Moon explains









Dr. Renata Moon is a board-certified pediatrician. She graduated from Washington University in St. Louis with degrees in biochemistry & medicine and has actively practiced clinical pediatrics for over 20 years. In her role as Clinical Associate Professor of Medicine, Dr. Moon has taught countless thousands medical students & residents in medical education programs. Reflected professional views are her own; Dr. Moon does not speak on behalf of any past or current institutions with which she has been affiliated.Show more





************





Links for this episode:





American Thought Leaders - The Epoch Times https://t.me/AmThoughtLeader/1166





COVID-19 Vaccines: What They Are, How They Work and Possible Causes of Injuries https://rumble.com/v1ze4d0-covid-19-vaccines-what-they-are-how-they-work-and-possible-causes-of-injuri.html





Pediatrician’s Contract Terminated by WSU after Reporting to Senate Roundtable on COVID Shot Harms https://informedchoicewa.org/news/pediatricians-contract-terminated-by-wsu-after-reporting-to-senate-roundtable-on-covid-shot-harms/





Joint Committee for Review of Administrative Rules Dr. Pierre Kory Part 1 https://rumble.com/v2c9bxw-joint-committee-for-review-of-administrative-rules-dr.-pierre-kory-part-1.html





Breaking the Oath: Unauthorized (5/22) https://rumble.com/v2pdtsc-breaking-the-oath-unauthorized-522.html





4 Doctors Sue Washington Medical Commission Over Right to Free Speech https://childrenshealthdefense.org/defender/doctors-washington-free-speech/





Dr. Kirk Milhoan speaks at the COVID Betrayal event in Spokane https://rumble.com/v2p6blu-dr.-kirk-milhoan-speaks-at-the-covid-betrayal-event-in-spokane.html





Dr. Renata Moon speaks at the COVID Betrayal event in Spokane https://rumble.com/v2p719e-dr.-renata-moon-speaks-at-the-covid-betrayal-event-in-spokane.html





"Coffee and a Mike" episode #650 with Dr. Reni Moon | WSU ending employment for providing testimony https://rumble.com/v33l6u1-coffee-and-a-mike-episode-650-with-dr.-reni-moon-wsu-ending-employment-for-.html





********************





To learn more about Our Amazing Grace, visit our websites: https://www.ouramazinggrace.net/home

https://www.graceschara.com/





To sign up for Our Amazing Grace Newsletter: https://ouramazinggrace.substack.com/subscribe





Show less









CSID: 3b676eda0b28be71









Content Managed by ContentSafe.co