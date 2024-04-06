Live Special 2024 -06- A Special Kind of UFO & Paranormal Show -Come join + Alien visit cases cont.

Topics with Chapters (TimeStamps)

(0) complete after the show! its Live unscripted!





(rough time locations)

[00:00:00] (1) Gen Chat and wait for people to join the live show

[00:01:00] (1b) Coming Up! Todays Openlines Topics.. Aliens - Any Proof

by others or similar to Pauls accounts w/evidence + Bledsoe and NASA

claims and why Paul thinks this is not proof and is misleading

the contactee serious side of research

[00:02:00] (1c) dot dot dot - Paul checks the streams and bits

are working ok before continuing and set up Jitsi voice meet

[00:08:24] (1d) Daylight Savings DST ends tonight 1 hour back in NZ

[[00:13:00] (2) Main Topic Begins - Look over Stories of Alien visits cases

Paul kicks off with a summary of his experiences with visits and how

they control everything and laughable how skeptics demand evidence

as fits their thinking/world view when it surely dont and US gov knows this.

Its too scary to reveal what they know to the public!

[00:25:41] (2b) Public questions what is it like to be abducted by aliens?

[00:28:00] (2c) Abductions while driving and walking (in the day!) and friends and passengers with them see it happen so how do debunkers solved that one?

[00:32:00] (2d) Patient 15 house had trees that were magnetized and fiber yacht haul

and plastic knives in the draw.. which is impossible with todays science!

[00:37:00] (3) Paul finally reads out alien visit cases some

posted on various websites some anomalous

[00:40:00] (3b) Paul talks about how file of sound was deleted

for that hour only on his phone.. when noise on roof

that didnt wake anyone in house except Paul

[00:44:00] (3c) Resume the stories...

[00:48:00] (3d) DNA parental lineage

[00:49:00] (3e) Aliens are caretakers of the universe/multiverse

[00:53:00] (3f) Sound and Beams.. Pauls camera blacks out

twice in a night but not every night

[01:00:00] (3g) Proof Google suppresses my channel

[01:01:20] (3h) Pauls flash of light forms alien head

and then finds the camera blackout video (one example)

[01:24:00] (3i) Paul small break .. aliens blocked up his nose? lol

[01:29:00] (3j) Back again - Alien grey big eyes for a reason!

[02:03:00] (4) Blood type and are we food for aliens .. good

and bad aliens? Sex with aliens and not all use hot nordic blondes!

Paul shows some artwork done by abductees

[02:15:00] (4b) Dark territory of aliens

[02:42:00] (4c) Paul leaves rest of images for part 2

next friday show and resumes reading Posters accounts

[02:56:00] (5) Paul opens new website and decides to read

it to give him a break with his cataracts eyes

[03:36:10] (6) Paul now reads out the claims of Bledsoe

and claim about NASA validating him.. Paul doubts that

and suspect its one guy with friends whos ex-NASA

and a believer or conned by Chris with his UFO RC toy tricks

and balloons and jets in holding patterns?

Paul a real experiencer outing the fake ones!!!









Paul warps up for the night....

cheers Paul.









