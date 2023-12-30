Create New Account
Support Your Freedom to Speak:
7 Misused Bible Verses - Let's talk about it.
channel image
4Junglaluv!
0 Subscribers
22 views
Published 2 months ago

Tune in as we navigate through the maze of interpretation of these verses- separating fact from fiction, and bringing clarity to the rich tapestry of the Bible's wisdom. From well-known verses that have found their way into everyday conversations- to those with profound theological implications. Whether you're a seasoned theologian or curious seeker, this podcast offers fresh perspective. We'd love to know your input!

Keywords
biblehealingbible studypodcastwisdomchristianityhypocrisyfalse teachingmythsspiritual healingmisusedwelcome to the junglejungle love

FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world

Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.

Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.

Related videos

logo

Brighteon © 2024 All Rights Reserved. Privacy | Terms All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for content uploaded by contributing content providers.

Open a support ticket