George Santos called upon the congress, the Select Committee on CCP, and the DOJ to investigate the CCP's infiltration in the federal government agencies

2023.05.16 美国国会议员乔治·桑托斯在众议院发表讲话，呼吁国会、司法部和特别委员会采取行动，调查中共对美国司法渗透和对联邦机构的武器化 “美国绝不继续容忍，释放郭文贵！”
Congressman George Santos (@santos4congress), addressed at the House on May 16th, 2023. He called upon the #uscongress, #theSelectCommitteeonCCP, and the #DOJ to investigate the CCP's infiltration in the federal government agencies and the weaponization of the U.S. justice system. “Enough is Enough, #FreeMilesGuo.”
