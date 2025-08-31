BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon SocialBrighteon.AI
2025 08 31 Off-grid with Marjory Wildcraft
Marjory Wildcraft
Marjory Wildcraft
1 week ago

Get those CBD balm, gummies, and sleep teas with a 20% discount from our friends at Rock N Roots farm in the pristine mountains of Colorado. All the products on this page have a special TGN discount of 20% off. https://rocknrootsfarm.com/grow-network-special-offer/


Ugh! I forgot to mention this one…


Petetion to the EPA against the use of Dicamba. Organized by the Organic Consumers Assoc. the EPA has repeatedly bent to Bayer’s political pressure and proposed its reapproval, in 2020 and now again in 2025. Support for dicamba has been bipartisan, under Obama, Trump, Biden, and now Trump again.


TAKE ACTION: Stop Dicamba! This Cancer-Linked Herbicide Causes More Crop Damage Than Any Other Weed Killer!

Keywords
epausedicamba
