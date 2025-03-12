https://danhappel.com/behind-the-curtain-mk-ultra/

The CIA program known as MK Ultra created thousands of mind controlled children and adults for clandestine intelligence operations.





Our increased understanding of reality has been transformed by the internet and the mountain of heretofore unavailable information that has been hidden from public scrutiny by our "intelligence agencies" for our own good.....or so they say.





When we pull back the curtain, reality is something quite different than what we have been told for decades or longer...





Show less