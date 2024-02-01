BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
Ask Gab A.I. 'Did the Sabbaths & feasts days end after the death & resurrection'?
The Qodesh Calendar
47 views • 02/01/2024

I take a tour through the new Gab A.I. chat bot and ask some questions in relationship to 'the biblical calendar' Messiah died on. I take an in-depth look at what happened soon afterward and expose the false paradigm Christianity lives in with regards to the day of Pentecost.

Will Christians accept what they will be told by A.I.? Time will tell, but one thing is for certain, history concludes most don't like hearing the truth! Traditions of man is like a lie, if it is repeated often enough over a long period of time it is eventually accepted as truth.

The Qodesh Calendar, a KJV discovery 2012

Moses calendar Messiah died on found hidden in the book of Acts

TQC e-book 1: 30 Evidences & Facts: https://drive.proton.me/urls/44PTFPV27R#ydBD7EG0Si5P

