TERRIBLE 1984 'Genius Act': But Trump says, American Dominance of global finance' with passage of Genius Act for crypto tech

‘Giant step' toward 'American DOMINANCE of global finance' with passage of Genius Act for crypto tech — Trump

'We've come along way' since Biden who had 'no idea' what crypto was, and ‘arrested’ crypto pioneers

Adding: Does Trump even understand how this works? I don't either but here is a good description that I found, Not Good! US Constitution does NOT grant private corps the right to issue currency backed or overseen by the Federal Reserve - Read the following:

They are disguising CBDC as private Stablecoin. This needs to be stopped. Trump is a Traitor to Freedom.

Trump and Wall Street are bringing in the Mark of the Beast system (CBDC) via Private Corporate Stablecoins.

They are embedding stablecoins, corporate issued digital tokens, into the financial system with legal backing… digital chains, programming you into compliance.

This legally authorizes and embeds CORPORATE ISSUED STABLECOINS into the US financial system. This is NOT money. This is NOT cash. This is a permission slip OUTSIDE OF CONSTITUTIONAL AUTHORITY. A programmable, trackable, digitally managed token of control.

Here’s the horrifying truth. These digital tokens will be created by corporations, managed outside the Constitution.

That means you won’t be dealing with your “elected” officials. You’ll be dealing with BlackRockCoin, JPMCoin, or VisaUSD… Digital tokens issued by private megacorps, sanctioned by the Fed, and untouchable by voters.

This is not freedom. This is not innovation. This is the complete outsourcing of financial power to entities who already manipulate markets, already influence elections, already profit off war, poverty, and inflation, and now control your money flow, purchase permissions, and digital identity.

THE PSYOP.

They told the world they would stop CBDC… but what they actually did was just privatize it.

Nowhere… nowhere in the US Constitution does it grant private corporations the right to issue currency backed or overseen by the Federal Reserve.

Article I, Section 8, Clause 5 clearly states… “The Congress shall have power… To coin Money, regulate the Value thereof, and of foreign Coin…”

Only Congress has the constitutional authority to create lawful money.

Not BlackRock. Not Circle, Visa, or JPMorgan. And not a private stablecoin cartel wrapped in a Fed sanctioned cloak.

THIS IS ILLEGAL IN SPIRIT AND BY DESIGN.

What they’re doing now with stablecoins is outsourcing sovereign monetary power, privatizing the currency system, and circumventing constitutional oversight. They created a shadow monetary system, immune to Congress, court challenge, or public vote… a new backdoor financial system.

This NEW System has no constitutional precedent. It never went to the people, has zero direct accountability to the public AND Is being pushed through under cover of distraction.