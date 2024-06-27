More Ukraine soldiers to lay down their arms during the battle in Gorlovka

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
A total of 7 personnel of the 2nd rifle battalion of the 24th separate mechanized brigade of AFU, surrendered voluntarily to Russian troops during the fighting in Gorlovka #horlivka. Artillerymen of the 1st brigade of Donetsk Army Corps supporting the advance of Russian assault units, destroyed the enemy, demilitarizing those who were reluctant to lay down their arms.
Mirrored - MILITARY TUBE TODAY
