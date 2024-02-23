© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Loudspeakers at The Hague train station - Netherlands: amazing. Nice one. “Dear passengers, We regret to tell you that the Netherlands is on the wrong side of history and that its taxes contribute to the war. It is time to act and not leave Gaza alone.”
