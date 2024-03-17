The Totalitarian Dems

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Tyrants Always Talk About ‘Democracy’
* This isn’t a coincidence or an accident.
* All 91 charges against President Trump — in all 4 jurisdictions — are bogus.
* Their goals: imprisonment, a one-candidate race and one-party rule.
* They want to clear the field.
* It’s coordinated.
Fox News | Life, Liberty & Levin (16 March 2024)