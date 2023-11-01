YAFTV 11/1/23 Build Back BABYLON Better, Baby! WW3 & 7th Beast Kingdom

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
11/1/23: While Netanyahu proclaims a Biblical right to raze Gaza, The Cartel Babylon Banksters run the global perception deception from the City of London in the attempt to kick off WW3 and consolidate planetary control of humanity. The Cartel Babylon series is back!
Analysis and discussion with Michael McKibben and Douglas Gabriel! We, the People, are Awake to their satanic plan and are uniting in prayer and Godly Intention to turn away from and defeat the satanic globalists!
Here are the links for today’s video:
Douglas Gabriel:
https://gab.com/Gabriels_Horn
https://www.aim4truth.org
Michael McKibben:
https://www.americans4innovation.blogspot.com
USA secretly builds electronic warfare base next to GAZA with $46M in Pentagon funding:
https://theintercept.com/2023/10/27/secret-military-base-israel-gaza-site-512/
China/Biden CEFC funds Iran/Qatar/Hamas:
https://warroom.org/hutner-biden-company-helped-iran-skirt-sanctions/
Netanyahu met with Elon Musk and Kissinger prior to the Hamas attack: Did they agree not to allow starlink to function in Gaza?
https://apnews.com/article/netanyahu-elon-musk-tesla-california-ai-b3f8bb6d485cdc14c2e256e383c13aa4
St Porphyrius Greek Orthodox church, 1150 AD, ancient Christian Church bombed by IDF, Christian services since 435 AD:
https://www.aa.com.tr/en/middle-east/israeli-airstrike-on-orthodox-church-in-gaza-kills-8-palestinians-injures-several-others/3026832
Mel Gibson on current Armenian ethnic cleansing:
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=g9rpUFsVo3s
Ethnic cleansing Armenia today:
https://www.theglobeandmail.com/opinion/article-after-the-ethnic-cleansing-of-nagorno-karabakh-azerbaijan-is-eyeing/
Current Armenian Genocide:
https://time.com/6322574/cultural-genocide-armenia-nagorno-karabakh-essay/
Reminder on Antoni Blinken's history:
https://nationalinterest.org/feature/what-tony-blinken-conveniently-left-out-his-family%E2%80%99s-story-174288
The Early days of Paragon Solutions:
https://www.forbes.com/sites/thomasbrewster/2021/07/29/paragon-is-an-nso-competitor-and-an-american-funded-israeli-surveillance-startup-that-hacks-encrypted-apps-like-whatsapp-and-signal/?sh=2b34ec4c153b
Patrick Byrnes' report on Blinken/Paragon:
https://rumble.com/v3ou5rq-that-really-caused-israelis-catastrophic-intelligence-failure.html
