STOP BEING MANIPULATED!

Stefan I really enjoyed listening to you and watching you on YouTube I would send you donations because you would inspire me. I tell people there's a philosopher that won't demand money he just lets the community pay what they think they can and it is worth. I said he is amazing and I send him money and I don't send anybody money.

Unfortunately I won't be able to say that anymore it's a sad day in the world of philosophy and the world in general.

There is a war on the good people of the world.

It saddens me that only people of financial means will be able to gain benefit from your content. Philosophy is important. So important it needs to be spread far and wide.





