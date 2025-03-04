Viktor Orbán Expresses Support for the Serbian Government, Posting on X:

After losing Washington to the patriots, globalist-liberal forces retreated to Brussels and set their sights on Serbia, Slovakia, and Hungary. Today's chaos in the Serbian Parliament—smoke bombs, violence, and obstruction—shows how far they’re willing to go to destabilize sovereign nations. We cannot allow this to continue.

I would like to express my support to President Vučić and the democratically elected government of Serbia.

